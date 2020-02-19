The University of PEI has unveiled the initial design for a new campus to be built in St. Peter’s Bay.
More than 100 people viewed the plans for a 45,000 square foot facility dedicated to climate change research last Friday afternoon at the St Peter’s Public Complex. The new facility is being funded by the university, the province and the federal government.
Aside from the dedicated research facilities, the structure will include one and two-bedroom suites for students to use as residence.
More than a dozen dignitaries were present including Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.
“It’s emotional to think there is going to be a branch of the university there,” Mr MacAulay said.
Craig Campbell of St. Peter’s was at the centre to hear the announcement and see what lies in store for the town.
“It’s great, it’s going to look fantastic,” Mr Campbell said. In the 25 years he has been in St. Peter’s, he has seen the ocean slowly move onto the land.
“Some of the big storms we get, the water is roaring right up onto the causeway. The tides are getting bigger.”
MLA Sidney MacEwen attended the presentation on behalf of Premier Dennis King. Mr MacEwen has seen first-hand the effects of a changing environment.
“Climate change is affecting PEI first. We’re an island, we’re very low. We need to set an example, we need to show the rest of the world if PEI can fight climate change, the rest of the world can,” he said.
Mr MacEwen would like to see a public transportation route from Charlottetown to St. Peter’s to help increase accessibility.
“Climate change is the seminal issue of our time.”
“It’s about the local people here embracing the project,” Mr MacEwen said. “It makes them a partner in fighting climate change.”
The campus’ location was chosen for its proximity to Greenwich National Park where classes in environmental studies will be held in the year leading up to the opening of the campus.
UPEI aims to use renewable energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint of the building.
“When we took the project on, we were told to investigate what it would take to get to a net-zero carbon balance and we think this can be done. It may require some solar (power) but that decision hasn’t been made yet,” said Doug Coles of Coles Associates, the company hired to design the building.
Once completed, the structure will be home to a fleet of drones the university has for learning.
University President Alaa Abd-El-Aziz referred to the area where the drones will be kept as the “drone dome.”
The name is used literally as the president spoke of building a physical dome on the campus to allow drone flight year-round.
Construction on the new campus is expected to be complete in September 2021.
