It was a busy week at the Montague Curling Club with leagues starting up in a brand new season.
I’m so impressed with how many people are curling this year, some coming all the way from Charlottetown to play on our awesome ice.
The competitive league on Thursday nights sure is exciting to watch. This week local boy Keith Nabuurs and his team took on Suzanne Birt. Watching her in person is even better than seeing her on TV. It was a really good game. Keith and the boys had a good start but the girls came back to win.
I’ll be back next week for sure and I can try to catch the King of Clubs as I watch some great curlers. This week at King of Clubs Tammy MacDonald won the weekly prize but no King. Still I’m sure it was a great way to finish her vacation.
Last Friday night was really exciting with five men’s teams from the US starting the Island leg of their Canadian CanAm tour right here in Three Rivers. The curling was top-notch and our local teams did really well with two wins and two losses and lots of laughter.
There were a few politicians there to take part in the festivities, but I didn’t see Donald Trump. Guess he’s more of a golfer than a curler. I’m also told the American athletes were great fans of our two craft breweries with them stopping at both Bogside and Copper Bottom at the end of the night.
Don’t forget your tickets for the takeout dinners for this Saturday. These meals are always delicious so I can’t wait.
