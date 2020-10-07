Health PEI currently has 41 ventilators with the latest shipment arriving within the past couple of weeks.
Marion Dowling, Co-Lead with Health System Joint Response Team, said containing the spread of COVID-19 remains the first priority. However, being prepared is essential.
“Ventilator use is an important level of treatment for patients who become extremely ill. Having these available in our health system means we are prepared in advance of any significant influx of patients needing this level of care,” she said.
Ventilators are used in hospital settings to assist patients with respiratory issues. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has made ventilators an even more important piece of equipment.
Pre COVID-19 there were 19 ventilators in the province with an order already placed to acquire 12 new units from vendor GE (General Electric), according to a spokesperson from Health PEI.
Once the pandemic became an issue the equipment that had been ordered became a priority.
In addition 10 ventilators have been received through the federal government bulk buying option.
The cost of the new equipment isn’t available. The spokesperson said, “due to vendor confidentiality in this competitive process,” it can’t be made public.
There have been no hospitalizations of the 61 people on PEI who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March.
