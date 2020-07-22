Jeff MacNeill, who has been fishing since he can remember, says shark sightings in eastern PEI waters are common and have been for years.
Mr MacNeill operates MacNeill’s Tuna and Deep Sea Fishing Charters in North Lake.
“Just because the sharks haven’t been reported or tracked in the past, doesn’t mean they haven’t been in Island waters. I’ve seen lots of great whites.”
Mr MacNeill wasn’t surprised when the research group Ocearch detected two white sharks off Island shores this month.
Teazer, a white shark, was first detected in the Northumberland Strait at 5:50 pm last Wednesday near the southeast end of PEI. Then it headed north and was off the Souris coast at 11:24 pm.
A second white shark, Brunswick, was detected by Ocearch northwest of O’Leary on July 7.
Ocearch is a research and shark education group that tags the mammals, with trackers drilled into their dorsal fins. The trackers emit a ping when they surface, allowing their location to be recorded.
Mr MacNeill said he has sighted white sharks upwards of 40 times over the years, not to mention all the other species he has unintentionally swam or fished with.
It’s common to encounter sharks, including white sharks, when baiting the water for tuna, according to Mr MacNeill.
“They get into a frenzy when they smell your bait,” he said, adding that on some occasion they’ll try to steal fisher’s catch too.
Those shark sightings haven’t been limited to deep-water fishing.
“I was about waist deep in water, fishing for bass at night with my sons when I saw a 9 foot shark last summer,” Mr MacNeill said.
“It looked like a car moving through the water. It pretty much ruined the rest of the fishing season for my two sons. They didn’t want to get back in the water.”
Considering the size and shape Mr MacNeill expects it might have been a white shark.
He advises that bass fishers wading in baited waters at night should be extra cautious.
Mr MacNeill said he can look out from his property near Basin Head and see sharks swimming near the shore along sandbars.
He suspects many sightings among fishers and locals go unreported.
Warren Joyce, an Aquatic Fisheries Technician with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, agrees with Mr MacNeill acknowledging that white sharks in PEI waters is not unusual.
“We do know white sharks have been up there in the past,” Mr Joyce said.
“Certainly one of the largest ever caught in Atlantic Canada was off of Alberton in 1984.”
That shark measured about 17 feet, two inches in length.
Mr Joyce said white sharks are known to swim in shallow waters when hunting for food such as seals.
He recommends people swim in groups and avoid areas where seals are basking or bathing to avoid shark encounters in shallow waters.
Teazer, the shark which was detected just off Souris shores July 15, is a sub-adult male and was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia in 2019. At the time the Ocearch group measured Teazer to be 10 feet 9 inches in length and weighing 651 pounds.
In the past year, Teazer migrated south into waters off the shores of Florida before its return north to PEI, according to his tracking device.
Brunswick, the shark which pinged off O’Leary, is a sub-adult, white shark measuring 8 feet 9 inches in length and weighing 431.54 pounds when tagged off Hilton Head, South Caroline in 2019.
In the past year, Brunswick swam south from South Carolina, around the Everglade tip of Florida, into the Gulf of Mexico, all before returning north to his most recent checkpoint near PEI.
At least 25 shark species live in and pass through Island waters, including large ones such as white sharks, porbeagle sharks, maaco sharks, blue sharks and baskin sharks.
The numbers of sharks and the exact season each species tread these waters is lesser known. Mr Joyce said new technology and social media is helping to provide a better understanding of these topics.
“Typically fishers would see them and you’d hear about them in the community. Some sightings would be reported but others would go unreported.”
“Now with social media the word gets around a lot easier. If people see them they’re able to video it. The awareness is more there.”
Mr Joyce said, his department at DFO, in coordination with Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has been able to tag a variety of shark species using technology like pop-up archival site tags and acoustic receiver devices since 2005 and 2007 respectively.
Along with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Mr Joyce’s department tagged the first white shark ever in Canadian waters in 2018.
His department and affiliated groups have tagged 10 white sharks so far along with 300 other sharks.
Researchers try to minimize harm to sharks when tagging by leaving the fish in the water and in some instances without hooking the sharks at all.
Ocearch uses a method that removes the sharks from the water in order to take a variety of samples and measurements.
A recent article in the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences published July 1 explains that new data shows, “Sharks are a more common and consistent occurrence in Canadian waters than previously thought.”
The study presents two scenarios that could explain new observations.
One possible explanation put forward by the group of scientists who authored the article, is a northward range expansion of white sharks in the Northwest Atlantic, potentially because of climate change, a growing population and or increasing food sources for white sharks in the area.
The other possibility is sharks have always travelled here and tagging technology and practices are simply revealing data about white shark presence that was historically cryptic.
Mr MacNeill said while sharks have always been around, from what he has been seeing, he wouldn’t doubt if populations are increasing their presence in the area.
Odds of a shark attack are minuscule
Fred Whoriskey, executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network said scientists still think white sharks are uncommon. He expects their place on the list of endangered species is justified.
However, researchers Greg Skomal and John Chisolm along with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Massachusetts White Shark Conservancy have observed a population of white sharks near Cape Cod where there is a new abundance of Grey seals for the sharks to eat. From observations here, it seems the white shark population might be resurging.
Even with a hypothetical increase, swimmers shouldn’t expect a big change in risk.
Mr Whoriskey said he can’t guarantee no risk but the odds of getting killed by a captive tiger in North America are higher than the odds of a shark attack in Atlantic Canadian waters.
“The last unprovoked shark attack I’ve heard about was in the 1800s,” he said, referring again to Atlantic Canadian waters.
