Remembrance Day is something that needs no introduction or background for most as we are taught quite early on in our years of the importance of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Every year as the days draw shorter and November approaches, we put some change in a donation bin, pick a poppy and place it on our coats above our hearts.
One particular event we remember is Vimy Ridge. For those not fully aware, Vimy Ridge is in Northern France where a key battle of the First World War took place in April 1917. Canadian Forces were able to advance on the German Army when British and French Forces were being pushed back from the same location.
The Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge broke a stalemate between the Germans and the Allied Forces.
The director for medical services of the Canadian Expeditionary Force was Brigadier-General Arthur Edward Ross. He has been quoted over the years, including in our Canadian passports, saying “In those few minutes I witnessed the birth of a nation.”
Mr Ross said this after a four-day battle when 3,598 Canadians lost their lives with thousands more wounded. More than 100,000 French soldiers were either killed or wounded fighting the Germans at the very same spot. This led historian Tim Cook to refer to the ridge as “an open graveyard.”
Forgive me but Mr Ross’ comment so famously quoted over the years seems to glorify a horrific battle where thousands sacrificed their lives so we may have a life of freedom. How does the death of soldiers against other soldiers create a nation in any symbolic form?
Remembrance Day is about remembering the people who served and sacrificed so we may live free. It is a day where we pay our respects and ensure we don’t forget who and what was lost for us all to be here today.
Perceiving a battle as a source of national identity seems to be a poor manner of remembering those who died.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.