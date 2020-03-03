Vision PEI, a non-partisan advocacy group, is speaking out against recent developments in an investigation by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) involving the transfer of 2200 acres of farmland between two corporations believed to be owned or controlled by the Irving family of New Brunswick.
“The investigation has already been lengthy and inconclusive,” says Dale Small, co-founder of Vision PEI, “with no end in sight. The recent update provided by Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson does nothing to get us closer to a resolution and seems to create even more problems. Land, and the inter-connected issues around land use, are of utmost importance in a small island. We have to get this right.”
The group says the problems include the perception of a conflict of interest on the part of the newly hired IRAC investigator, former chief justice of PEI, Gerard Mitchell.
“By all accounts, Justice Mitchell is an honourable and credible person,” says the group, “and therefore we would expect him to know that even the perception of a conflict of interest runs the risk of tainting the investigation’s outcome. The fact that his daughter was recently hired by IRAC and was the Deputy Minister of Justice when the transaction first came to light hits too close to home.”
“With the terms of reference for the investigators’ work not being publicized, it is difficult for the public to see and understand the findings whenever they do come in,” says the group. “Without basic transparency measures, this investigation looks like a shambles or possibly, even worse, a deliberate whitewash by the King government.”
Vision PEI are now calling on Premier King to request an independent RCMP investigation to insure there is no perceived or real conflict of interest. “Given the recent profusion of government wrongdoing and cover-ups, along with the minority government situation, Premier King must begin to restore some semblance of trust in our democracy,” says the group.
Vision PEI is a network of Islanders founded in 2014 by Dale Small and David Weale which comments on issues pertinent to Prince Edward Islanders such as land, agriculture, governance, ethics, the environment and cultural affairs.
Some other Vision PEI members include: Wayne Carver, John E. Clow and Chris Wall.
(0) comments
