A Harp seal, affectionately named Sammy took up residence on the Burns family’s dock on the Fortune River recently. The mammal showed up last Tuesday and was still hanging around Monday morning. On Friday afternoon 7-year-old Jack Burns, who kept a respectful distance from Sammy, made eye contact for a few minutes. Jack’s mom, Michaela, contacted local fisheries officers and was advised that unless the seal was in distress it should be left to venture off on its own. On Sunday afternoon the family was using the dock and Sammy obliged by vacating for a short time. Jack’s dad is Mike Burns.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
