Without a doubt federal election candidates are pressed for time these days.
Even so their most important task is connecting with voters.
Seemingly the two debates held last week in the Cardigan Riding presented the perfect opportunity for candidates to do just that.
One would think candidate debates or forums, as they are sometimes referred to, would be the most efficient use of time for those running for office.
Even though most debates are specific in nature and don’t touch on all the issues, they are usually attended by voters who want to hear the candidate’s answers to specific topics.
Reaching the masses in most cases is the politician’s dream.
So, why then, did some think it was acceptable to not attend either the youth debate or the environmental debate?
Aside from Christine Squires, who wasn’t invited to the environmental debate, a huge oversight on the part of the organizing committee, candidates who missed one or the other said they had previous commitments.
Fair enough, but those commitments certainly weren’t other organized forums where candidates could face voters on what is important to them.
Debates are the next best thing to knocking on doors.
And it would be impossible for candidates to visit every household in their respective ridings.
Candidates’ absence from the debates may speak volumes to some voters as to how important their views actually are.
Charlotte MacAulay
