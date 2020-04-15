Going for a walk used to be so easy. Ah, the good old days. Now, in order to take a leisurely stroll, you need to be aware of the ‘going for a walk’ protocols. Complicating matters? These protocols aren’t written down anywhere, can change in an instant and rely on other walkers being of the same mind-set you are. It can be very stressful.
Here’s what we know. If we’re not self-isolating, we can go for a walk, but must maintain physical distancing. You can walk beside your wife, but not your neighbour, or your neighbour’s wife. We need to pass other walkers, who are not living in the same residence, giving a minimum six foot berth. All that I understand. But this is where it gets a little foggy, because no one has predetermined who gets the right of way. Case in point.
I was out for a walk the other day. I turned onto Maypoint Road in Charlottetown off Beach Grove Road. That’s a pretty long straight stretch where you have a couple of side street options. A sidewalk runs down one side of the road, and I was on it. I was heading for the second side street. About 200 yards away, I could see another walker ... no ... wait ... I could see it was actually someone else, but they were jogging. This meant less time for me to formulate my passing plan. At the pace I was walking, and deemed the jogger to be running, I figured I had about 50 seconds to come up with my plan.
Most sidewalks are about four feet wide. Not enough room to pass, under present protocols. I was walking close to the grass, the jogger seemed to be in the middle of the sidewalk. The jogger’s pace appeared to be pretty good. Forty seconds.
This section of Maypoint Road has a very wide bike lane, but it is completely covered in dirt. So, right there I’m thinking, well I certainly don’t want to get my shoes muddy, but what were the joggers thoughts on this? I was pretty firm on not getting the shoes dirty. Thirty seconds.
All of a sudden, the jogger stopped. Completely. It caught me off guard. Did they need more time to make their own passing plan? Were they looking at the option of going to the other side of the road? Were they trying to protect new running shoes from getting muddy? Oh, it looks like they were just adjusting the music playing on their phone. Twenty seconds.
As we barrelled toward our undeniable passing destiny, I first thought of just holding my ground, on the extreme right side of the sidewalk. But, that would force the jogger onto the aforementioned muddy bike lane. What to do? What would the jogger do? Less than 10 seconds.
Then, the moment of truth. As I continued walking at the same pace, the jogger veered right, stepped into the muddy bike lane like it was no big deal, passed me at what looked like eight feet, and kept going. A perfectly executed passing that just two months earlier would have seen us just sharing the sidewalk. But these are extraordinary times.
Oh oh ... here comes a woman with a baby buggy.
