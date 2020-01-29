Krista Walsh looks forward to bringing more diversity to the Canadian Association of Professional Speakers (CAPS) now that she has been appointed interim president of the Atlantic Chapter, the first from PEI.
Ms Walsh, from Montague, is President of KC Collect!, a debt collection agency based in PEI.
The business grew from five clients to over 400 since 2005.
Ms Walsh has taken her own entrepreneurial skills to the next level and speaks about her experiences on a regular basis.
She said sharing that information is important.
“Mentorship is something I am super passionate about,” she said. “I feel like mentorship is the key to having a successful business on PEI.”
Ms Walsh has been a member of CAPS for five years during which time she has honed her skills as a professional speaker.
In that time she has seen more inclusivity for all provinces in the Atlantic region, a move which she looks to improve on.
“My vision is to make sure every province is highlighted more,” Ms Walsh said.
“I would like to see at least one live professional development program in each (Atlantic) province per year,” she said.
