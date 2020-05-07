As Fred Cheverie sat alone in the Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation office filling out applications for summer students he said, this summer is certainly going to be different for watershed groups across the Island.
“It is going to be a rough year,” Mr Cheverie, who is coordinator of the eastern PEI organization, said.
The installation of a smote (young salmon) trap on the Hay River has been shelved for the time being as has the annual lobster dinner fundraiser in August.
“There are going to be problems like that throughout the summer,” Mr Cheverie said, noting a final decision hasn’t been made as to whether the experiential tourism event Beyond the Beach at Basin Head will be offered this season.
Nevertheless the group will continue to work on projects to improve the environment with some creative thinking sprinkled with some common sense, he added.
For now, the rest of the office staff is working from home and field work will be able to continue.
“Our field staff is currently doing chainsaw work and they are working 15 metres apart,” Mr Cheverie said, explaining transportation to the site has been altered a bit with a trailer being towed behind an ATV to accommodate the workers at a safe distance.
For Belfast Area Watershed Group (BAWG) community engagement is a huge chunk of what they do, said Sherry Pelkey, communications and outreach coordinator.
Their major annual fundraiser Songs for our Streams was shelved at the end of March and an annual tree planting, which takes place in June may not be open to community volunteers this year.
The group’ annual general meeting, which is usually held the first of May, is postponed until further notice.
The summer staff usually consists of six to seven people and this year there will be some adjustments in how the work is carried out.
“We will have to be a little bit more aware of picking things up and in how we interact with each other,” Ms Pelkey said.
Physical distancing, labeling of tools and modifications in car pooling will become part of the everyday as crews head out to do stream work.
“We usually try to keep to one or two cars, but now the rules are two to a car with the passenger sitting in the back seat,” Ms Pelkey said.
“It is unfortunate, normally we try to keep the use of fossil fuels down.”
Jackie Bourgeois, executive director with Southeast Environment Association (SEA) said they just made it under the wire with their largest community engagement event, The Winter Frolic, which was held at the end of February.
“We won’t be hitting the ground running this year,” Ms Bourgeois said.
“I will be focussing on building projects.”
Ms Bourgeois said any hiring will depend on funding and if a student is hired this year trail work, as well as working on the community garden, will be priorities.
