This past weekend, Easter, a time when families normally come together, no doubt was stressful for many.
But now it is in the rearview mirror and we can pick up the torch again in an effort to keep this virus at bay.
It’s not as easy as it sounds. Being alone in these times can weigh heavy on a person’s well-being.
Therefore it’s important to regularly check in with family and friends who are alone. This has become somewhat of a mantra these days.
But it is paramount that we keep doing it.
With more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide we can count ourselves extremely lucky to be living where we do.
PEI is experiencing the same economic devastation as the rest of Canada, but thankfully there has been no overwhelming outbreak of the virus on our shores.
It is up to each one of us to keep it that way.
Yes, it is challenging and sometimes unbearable to live pretty much in isolation.
However, for many video chats and phone calls have been a saving grace although it is just not the same as face-to-face conversations.
We are social beings and we need that human contact.
There are small pluses though: at least it’s not the dead of winter, we can still go outdoors and be relatively comfortable and it’s not Christmas when socializing often ramps up to warp speed.
Still our present day reality exists and it’s up to us to make the best of it. We may not be able to interact in an up-close and personal manner but it helps to know you are not alone. There’s a measure of comfort in seeing others raking their yard or taking a stroll.
It is exhausting, challenging and sometimes heartbreaking, but we must do this.
Stay home and stay safe. Compromises are small when people’s health is at stake.
Charlotte MacAulay
