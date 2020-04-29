To the Editor:
Like most of us, upon learning of the tragic events of last weekend, I felt overwhelming feelings of shock, sadness, and grief. But mostly I felt anger.
The last time I felt this angry was on December 6th at the Memorial Service for victims of gender based violence. At that service, several members of our government and legislative assembly lit candles for women who have lost their lives to gender-based violence (GBV). Women who were killed because they were women.
Dawn Wilson spoke of her experiences as a child growing up in a home where women and children lived in fear of violence every day. She offered very specific things legislators could do to give our children and women safety and protection from domestic GBV. My anger this week is as it was that day - related to the lack of action by legislators and my sad expectation that nothing is going to change.
In the face of the extensive and overwhelming tragedy of the past weekend expressions of sincere empathy and compassion - condolences - are called for and I was grateful to hear our leaders genuinely offer theirs.
But we must not stop at condolences. Headlines are reading: ‘Nova Scotia shooting may have begun as a domestic violence dispute.’ Media reports state the “first two victims were believed to be his ex (wife or girlfriend) and her new boyfriend.”
Given that this violence likely began with fatal gender-based violence I wonder that perhaps condolences need to be given to every family, child and community every time a woman has been killed because she is a woman. If this were the case, condolences would be given every three days in Canada - much more often in many other countries. Or, if public condolences were given every time a woman was assaulted by an intimate partner we would be hearing them many times every day. Or if public condolences were given for every murdered and missing Indigenous woman in Canada it would take several weeks to acknowledge the over 1,000 (maybe more like 4,000+) women and their communities.
We have kicked this particular can down the road constantly and for decades. To our legislators and decision makers: Now that the condolences have been given please do not stop there. You have the capacity and power to make a difference - to act on upstream initiatives now. (Downstream is when you pluck a woman out of the ‘river’ of violence and offer them services on an individual basis. Upstream is when prevention and early-intervention are in place to prevent those women from falling into the river in the first place.)
I have started this to-do list for our provincial government, and it is certainly not exhaustive:
Enact the Child Advocate Act and hire an independent Child Advocate
Implement all recommendations of the Child Protection Act Review (bit.ly/2RZXqMo)
Fully regulate midwifery services that cannot only address the social, emotional and physical pre-, peri, and post-natal needs of a woman and her family, but support healthy attachment and parenting from prebirth, and recognize the need for earliest intervention
Establish social-emotional learning based education from preschool through to graduation; SEL provides a learning environment that supports a child’s social, emotional and learning needs, teaches children how to understand, express, and cope with emotions in healthy ways, and teaches how to establish healthy relationships based on compassion and empathy,
Teach healthy relationships and healthy sexuality in schools
Eliminate poverty - bring in BIG or UBI
Eliminate the gender based wage gap
Implement measures that will ensure more diversity around decision making tables now, not in 100 years
Train all people working with children in Adverse Childhood Experiences Scale (ACES) and intervention for children who score high on the ACES (bit.ly/2VPJ1n3)
Use a gender lens when making decisions and policy. For example:
Address the genderization of low income, seasonal labour, and unpaid work.
Increase affordable housing that is close to services and offers security
Develop addictions treatment programs that are gender-informed
Require regulated health professionals to screen for family violence and Adverse Childhood Experiences
Research has shown that paving roads in rural settings benefits men more than women. That money, spent on rural public transportation, will benefit everyone.
So yes, thank you to our political leaders for giving condolences on our behalf. But just as we ask Americans to not stop at sending thoughts and prayers when there is yet another school shooting, but to bring in legislation and mental health services to reduce the likelihood of these events, we, in PEI and Canada, need to not stop at offering condolences. It is just too dangerous to do so.
Respectfully submitted,
Susan Hartley, PhD
Psychologist
Georgetown Royalty
