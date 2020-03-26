Letter from the Publisher
Dear Reader:
We’ve never witnessed anything quite as disruptive as COVID-19. Our normal is gone. Temporarily. Better days are on the horizon, we can trust that, even though we can’t say when. We will get there together, by following public health guidance, minimizing our risk and supporting our neighbours, friends and community where possible.
Island Press has played an integral role in the life of rural Islanders since 1963. We’ve been there during the good, the bad, the celebrations and the controversies. We’ll be there tomorrow, and next week and next year. As a community newspaper we believe it vital to tell the stories that matter to you; the stories provincial and national media ignore. We take our role to help connect and build community seriously.
Every home and every business is impacted. As businesses close to help fight spread of COVID-19, the collateral damage is felt by their employees. We ache for them.
Publishing a newspaper dependent on advertising for survival during a lockdown of the business community is not without its challenges. We are confident we can weather this storm. This week we’re delighted to add retired TV Presenter Jeff Hutcheson as a Graphic columnist. He will bring a much needed smile to your face. What we don’t know is what other curveballs will be thrown at us. If change is required I will let you know as soon as possible, but rest assured we’ll continue to tell your stories.
We know these are tough times for many and we don’t believe the financial pressures of the current situation should stop you from enjoying your community newspaper. Knowledge is power. As a service to our readers we have removed our paywall at www.peicanada.com. This means all Islanders during this crisis can access all of our local news, including e-editions for The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic, Island Farmer and Atlantic Post Calls. We may ask for your email address, but we’re confident you’ll love the access.
If you are able and want to support the vital role of local journalism, our papers are available at locations throughout our community. You can also subscribe to the print or e-edition. We can send an exact replica of the print edition directly to your inbox every week, so you won’t have to worry about missed delivery, snowstorms or pandemics. A yearly online All Access subscription costs just $49.
Current print subscribers can obtain online access by giving us a call at 902-838-2515 or email to subscribe@peicanada.com. We’ll be happy to set you up.
I am incredibly proud of the men and women who work so hard to deliver the very best content to you. Every. Single. Week. I can’t thank them enough. And I must thank you, our readers, because you are why we do it. COVID-19 has given us a special gift – a deeper appreciation for community and the importance of supporting our neighbours, friends and local businesses.
We will get though this together.
Sincerely,
Paul MacNeill
