Growing up, when an old-fashioned blizzard pummelled the Island, regardless of the amount of snow, lack of visibility or how deep the car was stuck, the Lobster Shanty would be packed to the rafters with folk willing to risk life and limb rather than go stir crazy, trapped at home.
It’s probably a good thing we drink less today, or our provincial COVID response might not be the success it is. Now as we embrace our first tentative steps of ‘freedom’, how we collectively uncoil from COVID’s grip will decide its duration and long-term impact.
When the pandemic struck governments responded with the singular goal of maintaining public health. While this is still top of mind, politics now creep into the equation. Quebec is opening schools. PEI opened golf courses but will keep schools closed. Nova Scotia opened parks and golf ranges but not golf courses. New Brunswick is allowing people to visit within a two family bubble. PEI is allowing any five to meet outside while maintaining social distancing.
It’s tough to keep track, especially when provincial decisions mingle freely with American media dominated by states opening up for business and a growing number of anti-science wankers in both Canada and the US who think because they feel imposed upon the scientific world is in collusion to piss them off.
It’s rubbish, of course. But it points to the fragility of holding our collective response together especially when there is even a hint of public confusion. If science were still the sole determinant provincial governments would extend the lockdown for an extra 14 day period before lifting any restriction to ensure the virus is under control.
Left only to science, the number of people self-isolating last week would not stand at 2,130, including 600 essential workers because out of province construction workers would not be arriving in large numbers.
Our minister of education and premier would not be promising a prom-like experience to students rightfully devastated by the effective loss of their school year and all the important social activities along the way.
All governments, including the King administration, are walking a fine line between public safety and finding a pragmatic approach forward. It’s largely guesswork. Some rely on science more than others. Others rely on partisan ideology over science. Virtually everyone, including individuals and elected leaders, try to push the boundaries of what is acceptable.
Some jurisdictions will be proven right; others will experience a severe virus whiplash. No jurisdiction is immune to the one historic reality shared by all pandemics – there will be a second wave. It is naïve to believe COVID-19 will be any different.
This is the big risk of opening too soon or getting too cocky in the belief that because we are an island we are immune to the worst of it. As a province we have done an exceptional job thus far. But as the weather warms and we long to be on the water, on the land, at the course or beach, personal or professional selfishness creeps in. This is not a criticism. I’m as guilty as any. It’s a reality that makes it more difficult to sustain public support over the long haul.
Vital public information must be accurate without creating a false sense of security or optimism. When the Minister of Education promises there will be a prom - when the accepted definition of a prom is a dance followed by a party - and that students will decide what it looks like, what many will hear is the minister promising an event, not the caveats included such as the unknowns of when, where and how proms may occur.
Brad Trivers is like everyone else, he wants to move forward. Six weeks ago there was clarity in the goal. Now the goal remains the same but the execution is fuzzy because of our natural inclination to want a return to normal.
This is not the time to promise things we cannot guarantee to deliver. If we rush or ignore history and science we’ll be back to square one. And then we’ll be far more ornery and less accommodating.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.