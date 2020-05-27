Borders sure make things complicated in the ease-back of COVID-19 restrictions.
It was welcome news for some 2,300 off-Island property owners last week to hear they will be able to apply to come home to PEI after June 1.
Those Canadian citizens who have seasonal property are the lucky ones.
There are still some 1,200 international seasonal residents who don’t yet have permission to come to their summer home. But perhaps that will change with time.
The PEI border is also playing havoc with seasonal residents of the Magdalen Islands who are very much in the same boat as our own summer residents - itching to get back to where they belong. But for now PEI is a no-go zone for those who would be driving from Quebec to get to their final destination. Perhaps too, in time, a solution can be found for those summer nomads as well.
There has been a lot of talk about why we would open ‘our’ borders to people who don’t live in the province fulltime.
Well, they are not ‘our’ borders to keep closed.
For generations individuals, whether through family connections or by happy accident, have felt the pull to be part of the Island community, even if for only part of the year.
In all reality these residents will have to go through the same protocols as all the other returning residents since this virus turned the world upside down.
They will self-isolate for 14 days and after that, just like the rest of us on this tiny paradise we all call home, they will follow whatever restrictions are still in place.
Welcome home.
Charlotte MacAulay
