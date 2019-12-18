As (Graphic Publisher) Paul MacNeill correctly points out in a recent column, the labour force on Prince Edward Island is changing.
The first challenge is an aging population. As more and more Islanders wind down their working careers, it is getting more difficult for employers to find people to take full-time jobs.
The second challenge is more positive. Our economy is growing. Employment opportunities are multiplying in many parts of the Island. And that’s excellent. To my mind, it is great to see Islanders in the driver’s seat when it comes to job choices.
But the most difficult challenge is this: We need an EI program that truly helps and protects the most vulnerable of seasonally employed workers.
Given all those challenges, I was happy to see Mr MacNeill launch a discussion about potential solutions and opportunities that may evolve from this changing employment landscape.
As the Member of Parliament for Egmont, I am not sure that abandoning the Employment Insurance program in favour of a guaranteed income is the best solution. But I do welcome a constructive, public conversation in which new ideas are raised.
First of all, I believe the EI program, for the most part, serves us well.
Much of our Island economy is seasonal, and the option of EI for workers recognizes that reality.
Second, there have been positive reforms introduced to EI over the last several years.
For instance, the decision to allow full-time students to receive EI while they attend college or university has made post-secondary education much more affordable for thousands of people. A further consequence is that seasonal employers are better able to rely on students returning to work during the summer months.
In my opinion, the next phase of EI modernization will require a greater emphasis on benefiting people who work part-time.
If you are receiving EI benefits and work part-time, half your wages are clawed back.
And that’s part of the problem when it comes to seasonal workers with relatively low pay.
If you work while you are getting EI, a $14 per hour job means you will effectively earn $7 per hour - since half your wages will be deducted from your EI benefits. So, an eight-hour shift means $56. Then subtract income tax, EI premiums and CPP deductions - there’s just not much left. So, the incentive to work part-time drops pretty fast.
For that reason, I believe the federal government needs to determine the pros and cons of a system that better encourages part-time employment while receiving EI.
There has to be fairer way. No one should work for fewer dollars than they earn – and no one should expect them to do so.
Again, I appreciate the fact that Mr MacNeill has raised these important issues in a public fashion - and I look forward to hearing from others as we begin a constructive debate on the changing nature of work.
As our economy changes and diversifies, it is important for government programs like EI to keep up. We are fortunate to live in a very prosperous country - and I believe, strongly, that all Canadians should benefit from that strength.
Bobby Morrissey
Member of Parliament for Egmont
