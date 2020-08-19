The effects of an exceptionally dry summer and above average temperatures on the province’s water table won’t be known for months.
David Reynolds, of Reynolds Well Drilling in Lower Montague, says he hasn’t seen weather this dry in his memory. While any impact on the water supply isn’t currently known, he is seeing more immediate effects.
Current water levels in provin- cial observation wells in north- east PEI are nearing historical minimum levels but it is not a worry for Mr Reynolds.
“It usually takes four or five months before it starts affecting the water tables,” Mr Reynolds
said.
The fall weather is another factor he said will play a role in what the water tables will look like in the coming months.
The province has been under repeated heat warnings since June.
Last year eastern PEI had approximately 81 millimeters of rain in August. Midway through August 2020 there has been 7.4 millimeters of precipitation, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The average high temperature in August 2019 was 29 degrees Celsius.This August is on track to have an average high temperature of 31 degrees Celsius with- out factoring in the humidex.
“It’s fairly dry. Anywhere we dig a trench and put a pump in it’s puffing up. It’s like baby powder,” Mr Reynolds said.
The heat has brought some good news for others though.
Rebecca Kozak, of Cherry on Top in East Point, has seen a healthy bump of roughly 10 per cent in ice cream sales lately.
“We’ve got a lot of people coming out from Charlottetown, even O’Leary,”she said.
It’s definitely been a boost.” Ms Kozak has a unique quantifier she uses to keep track of business. So far the shop has made 9,500 scoops of ice cream this season.
The count may not hit the 21,000 scoops reached last year but the heat wave breathed some life into the season for the shop.
The supply of bagged ice at Daryl’s General Store in George- town has been on the scarce side during the recent heat wave. General Manager Dana MacDonald said the store has run out of ice several times.
“There’s a direct connection to when the heat started and when items like that start moving,” Mr MacDonald said.
Although he has seen similar temperatures in the past he adds the heat previously didn’t last as long as it did this summer.
“We usually get three or four days and then we get a break,” he said.
Overall Mr MacDonald said sales were up roughly 15 per cent with the heat.
