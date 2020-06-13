Well-known athlete, 27-year-old Jacob (Jake) Simmons, from Pt Prim, has been identified as the victim of a collision involving a cycle and a vehicle early Friday evening on Route 210 in Kinross.
A 47-year-old female from Queens County who was driving the vehicle was arrested and faces charges of Impaired Driving Causing Death, Impaired Driving over 80/ml (twice the legal limit) and Failing to Remain at the Scene. Her vehicle has been impounded for six months and the RCMP investigation continues.
The scene was closed for most of the evening as a Collision Analyst, Drone Operator and Forensics officers attended the scene to gather information towards the investigation.
Just before 6 pm on Friday, June 12, RCMP received a number of 9-1-1 calls reporting the collision. As RCMP officers were dispatched calls continued to report that the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene and reports of the vehicle’s whereabouts were reported and officers attended to apprehend the vehicle.
Citizens, officers and those first on scene performed first aid to the cyclist who succumbed to his injuries.
Mr Simmons was named 2019 male Roadrunner of the Year. He took part in almost all of the Roadrunner races and consistently placed among the top of the field. He also participated in marathons including one in Galway, Ireland as well as the PEI Marathon, the Michael Thomas (16 km), the Dunk River and the Farmers Helping Farmers run which he won.
Mr Simmons was well known in sporting circles and played basketball at Holland College, St Francis Xavier University and Olds College in Alberta.
Jacob Simmons runs on Gairloch trail in this family photo. -Contributed
