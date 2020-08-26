Recent reconstruction of the wharf in Murray River, which has come under the scrutiny of area residents and the local harbour authority, will be amended starting this fall.
The repairs were funded by Small Craft Harbours,a division of the Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans which currently owns the wharf. Approximately $1.2 million was spent on the project.
Changes to the wharf have caused grief not only to harbour authority volunteer Nathan Irving but boaters, fishers, tourists and locals alike.
During the upcoming process Mr Irving, who has a food truck on the wharf will be forced to move from the premises, equating to a shortened season.
“September is usually a good month for business,” Mr Irving said.“ This has been an ongoing battle.”
“We could have had electricity all summer,” he said, noting
the original repairs had been slated for completion by March but the work drifted into July.
Mr Irving said DFO and Small Craft Harbours haven’t confirmed whether boats will be permitted to use the wharf when the work starts.
Gladstone Higginbotham, boat owner and member of the harbour authority board, has used the wharf for years.
“It should have been put back the way it was,” he said. “There are always boats tied to the main wharf, so if you need to load or unload or do anything to your boat there is always another boat in the way.”
More than 20 fishermen use the wharf to load and unload traps in lobster season, mussel harvesters unload their catches there on a regular basis and eight or nine recreational boaters lease berths at the marina every season,this year included
No one from Small Craft Harbours was available for comment prior to press time.
