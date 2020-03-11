COVID-19, the globe trotting coronavirus, is accelerating innovation in health care around the world.
This happened in major Canadian and US media starting on Wednesday:
CBC March 4, 2020: The Ontario Medical Association says it and the provincial government are “urgently” encouraging physicians to join the province’s telemedicine network as the coronavirus spreads.
Wall Street Journal - March 4, 2020: If a patient is potentially infected, “we don’t want them coming into a doctor’s office or urgent care or emergency room to sit in a waiting room and potentially infect other patients,” said Robert Wyllie, chief of medical operations at the Cleveland Clinic. The Cleveland Clinic is suggesting patients call, setting up a video visit with a doctor who can decide whether the patient needs to come in for an examination.
Wall Street Journal - March 4, 2020: The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has urged doctors and hospitals to first assess potentially infected patients remotely. The agency is also suggesting patients with mild symptoms from COVID-19 can be cared for at home when possible, but monitored closely using virtual check-ins.
Here on Prince Edward Island on Thursday, March 5 we finally heard some good news from the government for eastern PEI residents: “The award-winning virtual care model at Western Hospital is an excellent example of using new, innovative technology to reduce wait times and enhance rural health care for Islanders. Given the success we’ve seen so far we’re looking at expanding this model to Kings County Memorial Hospital to improve emergency department access for people and benefit communities in that area of the province as well.” - Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward.
Hallelujah! It’s been a long time coming but we may very soon see the day where virtual care/telemedicine/telehealth will expand the services of the Kings County Memorial Hospital. The emergency department should be able to remain open even if a doctor is not physically in the building.
Telehealth services are defined as the delivery and facilitation of health and health-related services including medical care, provider and patient education, health information services and self-care via telecommunications and digital communication technologies. Technology is revolutionizing the health care field.
It’s amazing what can be diagnosed with secure video technology. Here’s a snapshot of some conditions treated and services offered: Common ailments: fever, cough, cold, flu, headaches/migraines, sore throat, sinus infection, bronchitis, allergies, eye infection, rashes, heartburn/acid reflux, reproductive health, breast feeding support, doctor’s notes for work absences, yearly prescriptions for people without doctors, minor burns etc.
Yes, all or a good portion of these services may soon be available through the magic of the internet right here in eastern PEI. No doctor has to be in the emergency department at KCMH. A big technology bonus will come when we all can access most of these services at home once all of PEI has high speed internet.
Ray Brow,
Georgetown Royalty
(Ray Brow, a pioneer of long term care on Prince Edward Island, is a former member of The Community and Hospital Infection Control Association (CHICA) – Canada and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.