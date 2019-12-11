The year 2019 gave Islanders quite the belly full of politics. Between the provincial and federal general elections, it’s easy to understand if Islanders can’t take much more, but there is one detail we may want to pay attention to. That is the youth vote for underage students during the provincial election.
Elections PEI held the mock vote across the province during the election in April and it resulted in a slightly altered outcome from what Islanders saw.
A total of 5,314 youth from across the province participated in the exercise.
The Green Party won the youth vote with 11 seats and 37 per cent of the vote with the Conservatives following close behind with 10 seats and 31 per cent.
In the mock vote, a third of the Conservative cabinet was missing. Premier King, Ministers Steven Myers and Ernie Hudson ended up not winning their seats among the student vote.
A curious change or no? With the subject of climate change top of mind now, it’s not hard to discern why young people in the province swayed a bit towards the Greens.
Another element that should be given attention is the number of youth who voted.
The youth count sounds like a good turnout but a quick trip to Statistics Canada will show more than 20,000 in the PEI public school system making for a dismal 26 per cent student voter turnout.
Another interesting element to glean from these stats is the fact neither party won a majority among the youth of PEI. In fact the Greens only won the mock election by 319 votes.
In a game of inches that is elections, it is crucial to keep the young people of the Island informed on what is happening with an election and why. The younger generations are becoming a bigger and bigger influence on political outcomes.
In the end, the results of the student election may not have swayed the results of the general election down a different path but the youth of PEI will be the ones to inherit this system.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.