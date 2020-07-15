Sure, hop on a lightweight aluminium vessel and barrel through the air at 500 mph if it’s the most convenient mode of travel.
If it suits your fancy, cram in, three people per two metres of economy class seating space, possibly beside people from across the country, increasing your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.
If air travel truly floats your boat, why not petition your MP or other political representatives to assist airlines financially as they struggle to turn a profit amid a pandemic? After all, assisting airlines could help the economy return to normal.
But remember it was just last year that, after sailing across the Atlantic from Europe, Greta Thunberg stepped off a sail boat onto North American soil. She propelled the latest climate related science and climate activism, including ICPP 1.5C report and the contagious feeling of flight shame, into North American media and collective consciousness.
Thunberg led students to the streets in droves. On PEI and around the world they demanded we change our actions to save the planet before it’s too late.
During the pandemic Ms Thunberg hasn’t stopped working. She recently released a podcast. Some of the main messages were our old normal will not float this boat of a somewhat hospitable environment. It will sink it and we are now at the point where we must do the seemingly impossible. Our reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic are proof societies can react swiftly and drastically to a crisis.
Air travel is a huge contributor to climate change. So are a number of cultural habits driven by our ‘normal’ economy.
As we decide how to move forward with or from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decisions to make. The knee-jerk reaction for many might be to return as soon as possible to the beast of an economy we know best.
But maybe now is the perfect time to move in a different direction - ideally not by plane.
Rachel Collier
