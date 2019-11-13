What is missing in our post election reflections is still being unable to earn a liveable income. In a word, poverty.
Somehow during the campaign the issue of being poor, until recently a top concern for many Canadians, got lost in the two ‘yes’ and ‘no’ carbon tax/pipeline camps.
I and I am sure other social justice activists saw with dismay the other of the two top issues ignored in the pros and cons of the Big Oil battle. Good grief, we even have another part of Canada other than Quebec yelling for separation. (Wexit is a cunning play on Britain’s desperate search for self identity, Brexit.)
Of course everyone has an opinion and all have credibility. But as usual myths are trotted out as facts and get used to fan the embers of fear into flames on both sides.
Caps blaring Make Alberta/Canada Great Again are worn. Banners urging turning off the taps as immediate action on climate change are flying. Rallies are being held with chants of “We love Oil” and “ Save the Planet Before Its Too Late”.
But the real problem and who or what is responsible has been put on mute: greed and power. These are the reasons why the environment has been pillaged and plundered since the beginning of the Industrial Age. Greed and power are the motivations for why too many people are still being held in bondage by the few who have the wealth and power.
Yes, climate change needs top priority action. But, so too does needing to make a liveable income.
People in some cities in India are not able to breathe because of the toxic smoke in part because poor farmers unable to own machinery burn their fields. Rain forests are being destroyed again because poor villagers do so to plant crops. Canadian Prairie people fear a return to their have-not status of which the Dirty Thirties was an especially desperate time for those dwellers. The hewers and haulers of Canada have always felt ignored.
No one more so than the Indigenous Peoples. Read The North West Is Our Mother written by Jean Teillet, great grand daughter of Metis leader Louis Riel. Greed at its worst. Also speaks to why Quebec nationalism came into being and why the Metis and First Nations peoples refuse to be ignored any longer. Why Prairie people want their voice heard.
Yet here we are hurling stones at each other while corporate entities corner the markets in yet more wealth and power. Why are we letting them do this?
Edith Perry
Millview
