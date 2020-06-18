Dear fellow Islanders,
Protests of thousands of people have been met with approval amidst a pandemic - even by government officials yet Islanders can’t go to church, can’t have proper funerals, can’t be in school and can’t hold grad ceremonies for our graduates.
Up to six people from six different households can sit at the same booth in a restaurant but toddlers and children are taught to social isolate and play by themselves at daycares.
The Maritime provinces are the only ones that require one to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning from interprovincial travel. All other provinces only require this if one has travelled internationally.
Our premier seems to have disappeared despite being the leader we ELECTED to LEAD this province.
End of life patients are allowed only six designated visitors, with only two at one time, that means they’re dying, this is it for them yet they have to choose who is around them when they pass - again even though six people from different families can go out and sit at a booth together to eat.
We will have some low contact sport this summer yet will remove absolutely any element of fun or team spirit from that sport therefore removing the experience as a whole.
As Islanders we are asked by Dr Morrison to “trust” people coming to the Island to self-isolate, yet two months ago Islanders were being asked to snitch on one another and trust no one.
Why is our working document called Renew PEI? Why not RESTORE PEI? I don’t know about the rest of you but I loved my life on Prince Edward Island as it was.
PM Trudeau can protest without social distancing and shake hands but can’t hold parliament.
So many more things ...
When rules are only enforced on certain groups of people it is no longer about the threat of a virus, it is the inability to let go of control and allow peoples’ lives to go on - therefore not serving in the people’s best interest.
Our ultimate set of rules is our constitution and we need to be reminded it wasn’t written to restrain the behaviour of citizens but rather to restrain the government’s behaviour ie: to prevent the abuse of power.
Respectfully,
Kendra Bell,
Murray River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.