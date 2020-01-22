Today’s paper has a story; Survey: 72 per cent of public servants affected by Phoenix pay problems, and it has me concerned. Specifically, the paragraph “Estimates suggest it could take $2.6 billion to fix ... former auditor general said a small management team within Public Services and Procurement Canada failed ...” (it goes on to list the stupidest mistakes ever heard of).
What the public needs to know is where are the members of that super team working now?
When someone dangerous is released into the public, a warning is usually issued so each of us can protect ourselves from such threats. Please tell us so we know if they are now in charge of a nuclear station or the defence ministry or something else that could be disastrous as a $2.6 billion error on our paychecks. Seriously.
Lynne Thiele,
Stratford
