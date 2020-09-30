For those of us who have been keeping a watchful eye on Island politics over the past decade or so, it’s hard not to be dismayed by the lack of long-term vision demonstrated by our elected officials with regards to the socioeconomic, environmental and healthy well-being of Islanders.
In fact, with each successive administration, the multitudes of taxpaying citizens who believed effective, even revolutionary change, was just around the corner once again found themselves shortchanged by the invariable tired old policies put forth by politicians who have convinced themselves it’s safer to stick with the same old, same old than it is to take risks.
To paraphrase Albert Einstein; “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result each time.” Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the King government has decided to continue with a failed Provincial Nominee Program that, in addition to contributing to an already out of control housing crisis, has benefited few Islanders save for the province’s business elite.
A serious lack of action on the part of the provincial government in plugging the loopholes in the Lands Protection Act has enabled corporate agricultural players and international investors to continue their land-grabbing schemes unabated. Meanwhile, land prices continue to rise, pricing out young Islanders and Canadians who have a desire to return to small farming, a positive shift that has the potential to reinvigorate PEI’s fading rural communities.
Again, where is the vision? There is a great awakening of sorts slowly burgeoning amongst old-stock Islanders and newcomers alike who realize the only way out of the current malaise is by stepping out of our comfort zone and living for the moment mentality and establishing a vision that foresees where this province will be in 50 years from now. In that time, it is my sincere hope we have established a vision that puts the well-being of our friends and neighbours before corporate greed, agricultural guidelines geared toward environmental protection and preserving local farms and immigration policies designed to drive genuine economic growth that benefits all Islanders while welcoming needed newcomers who enrich our communities into the Island family.
It has been said time and again politicians are largely a reflection of the electorate who puts them into power. As Islanders, we’re renowned nationwide for being grounded in our ways, having only in recent decades broken out of centuries-old political and religious divides. While it is imperative to hold our elected officials accountable at all times, perhaps every time we feel the urge to wag a disparaging finger at our MLA, we should first look in the mirror and ask ourselves if our own reluctance to accept radical change and break free of established patterns is holding us back.
Chris McGarry, Belfast is a freelance writer and author who has covered municipal, provincial and federal politics.
