Two fitness instructors in eastern PEI have found alternative ways to keep their communities together during the new reality of social distancing.
Both Susan Walsh, a kettlebell instructor, from Burnt Point, and yoga instructor Teri Hall, from Fortune, agree providing normalcy for their students is their top priority.
The uptake was good for Susan Walsh’s first online kettlebell class last Thursday when seven students tuned in for live instruction, not only from here in PEI, but also Alberta. Several others connected with the video after the fact as well.
“It worked well,” said Ms Walsh, who admitted it was new territory as she doesn’t consider herself a “techie person.”
All the students could see her, but she was at a disadvantage not being able to see them.
Ms Walsh has always been a stickler for technique and safety, but that presents a challenge when you can’t see what your students are doing.
“To compensate for that classes are going to be a bit longer,” she explained.
“Before each movement I ended up going into detail demonstrating technique and safety to make sure (students) are doing it this way, because I can’t correct on the spot.”
Ms Hall, owner of Souris Yoga & Wellness Studio, has taken a bit of a different approach in uploading video sessions onto Youtube.
She admits there is no shortage of yoga videos already out there in the virtual world, but the feedback from her students shows they were very comfortable in having her on the screen and hear her offer instruction.
“They can picture themselves in the studio somewhat,” Ms Hall said.
“Right before we closed (the students) were saying things like, ‘But this is an essential service, I need to keep doing yoga and I need to keep doing my breath work.’”
“Even though you don’t need a studio to do that it’s a community that evolves there.
“It is a strong community.”
The first video is a 50 minute chair yoga session.
“There are people out west and in the States right now who come to the studio in the summer who were very excited to see it,” Ms Hall said.
“To me, now, the most important thing is the community connection and if they feel connected by practising with me then that’s my aim,” Ms Hall said.
“We’ve found over the years it has become a little community of people,” Ms Walsh said of her kettlebell sessions which took place at TCAP fitness centre in Montague before the facility closed its doors a few weeks ago.
The social aspect will be missed by many, but at least there is some interaction through comments and feedback on the live video.
“In the world we are living right now we are just doing what we need to do to make it all work,” Ms Walsh said.
