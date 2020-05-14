The National Farmers Union (NFU) and most Islanders were relieved when the federal and provincial governments took quick action to address COVID-19. The measures put in place helped curb the spread of the virus and saved many lives here in PEI and in other provinces and territories. The government spokespersons showed caring in addressing sincere messages to the people who are grieving the deaths of family members and friends. We are impressed by the speed and apparent efficiency with which the decision-makers set up emergency funds.
They started with the most obvious vulnerable people, the ones who lost current jobs or their seasonal employment due to lockdowns. The governments were also swift to recognize and respond to the many categories of the less noticed people, those who always fall through the cracks for whatever reason.
As the attention of politicians turned to emergency funds for business, people began to watch more carefully. Many people remember the shocking payouts to big business during the 2008 recession, while ordinary people went bankrupt. However, in this pandemic scene, all seemed to be going well as specific small and medium business sectors were offered some support to keep their doors open and/or to tide them over until the COVID-19 virus would weaken and disappear.
However, a lot of red flags went up when the PEI Minister of Agriculture announced a $4.7 million relief fund which seems to be destined for the Irvings. Early in the pandemic, the corporation declared they had a surplus of potatoes. Media reported Cavendish Farms advised PEI potato producers under contract to supply the company with potatoes to “sell to other markets if they can”. This was said in the midst of closing borders. It was at best unreasonable, maybe even cruel. The tune seems to have changed when the corporation found they could get public money. Now it appears the processor plans to take the potatoes from the growers and produce marketable french fries.
When the NFU asked questions about the $4.7 million, the deputy minister of agriculture advised us the assistance is not going directly to individual farmers but to the “industry”, namely Cavendish Farms. He insisted farmers will be assisted indirectly because the Irving enterprise will be “able” to pay farmers for their potatoes that otherwise might have been dumped. The Irvings share of the public money will be paid for transporting and storing the processed product.
In our conversations with the authorities we hear a lot of big talk about the glut in the market and the damaged supply chain. In the time of a pandemic it gives us yet another indication of the weakness and wrongheadedness of the industrial model of food production and processing. Gluts and faulty supply chains are inevitable when any disaster can cause interdependent systems such as transportation and even consumer demands to break down. And to be realistic: there will be other crises in the future. The fragility and lack of resilience of the so-called robust industrial model is evident in times of disaster. This is clear when huge operations control farming and the land, and when highly centralized processing is the norm. There is a supply chain problem when the virus hits Cargills, the giants who control beef in Canada. There is a beef shortage in stores. As well, when the Olymel plant in Quebec has to shut down, Atlantic producers may have to put down their hogs. Pork could become a luxury food.
And so it is with Cavendish Farms, restaurants and fast food places are closed because of the virus. The french fry market shrinks. There is a temporary glut. The processing company will likely have extra transportation and storage costs. That is some of the risk of doing this kind of industrial business. That’s part of their responsibility. Why should taxpayer’s money go toward the ordinary operational expenses of Cavendish Farms? The Irving billionaire behind Cavendish Farms might have to absorb a few percentage points decrease in profits during this time of crisis. This is their risk.
In reality, farmers typically carry most of the risk. The NFU would be happier if the PEI government would bring growers more directly into a discussion of the best way to spend the $4.7 million in potato money. The processor has the unbridled freedom to decide whose potatoes to receive, or not. The processor also has the long-standing, unscrutinized privilege of judging a certain percentage of each delivery unfit for processing. Farmers need to be able to claim a good portion of the public emergency fund to cover their actual losses.
The National Farmers Union expects the Department of Agriculture to provide protection for farmers. The NFU urges the minister to be transparent about all negotiations relating to the dispersal of nearly five million dollars. All Islanders expect this.
Douglas Campbell,
District Director of the National Farmers Union,
Southwest Lot 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.