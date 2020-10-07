As the world learned dramatically via an early morning White House tweet, COVID can strike anyone, anywhere, anytime as President Trump and the First Lady both tested positive two days after a raucous, unprecedented, angry debate that pushed our southern neighbour one step closer to full blown anarchy.
The United States face issues unimaginable since the civil rights movement of the 1960s and before that the Civil War. It is breaking apart before gob- smacked eyes, driven by anger, racism and a COVID response utterly lacking in leadership.
As a country COVID has taught us that Canada can only rely on itself in a such a crisis. During the first wave we struggled to obtain essential supplies like PPE because they are manufactured outside our borders.
As we enter the second wave - or continuation of the first - our national ability to protect Canadians is impeded by a federal bureaucracy that is stridently determined to do things the same way it always has.
Health Canada is the federal watchdog that regulates everything from medical devices to offering final approval of clinical trials. It’s vital. You can’t use a device or conduct a trial without Health Canada’s blessing. Unfortunately, that blessing is slow to come by.
For months infectious disease experts and premiers pleaded with Health Canada to approve rapid testing devices. Health Canada dawdled, approving just three. Last week the federal government embarrassed its own bureaucracy by announcing the purchase of 7.9 million US based Abbott Laboratories point-of-care rapid tests, a purchase that cannot occur until Health Canada approves the device for use. It was a not so subtle public shaming of the bureaucracy. The device is already widely used elsewhere.
A day later Health Canada gave its blessing, but large numbers of the Abbott test will not arrive for several months, when we could be deep into a second wave. It helps to be near the top, rather than bottom, of the queue.
The race to develop an effective and safe vaccine is well underway internationally with some of the largest efforts now entering Phase 3 trials. Canada has signed purchase agreements with six international firms, totalling tens of millions of dollars, to receive doses when, and if, human trials are successful.
Our total reliance on foreign efforts thus far is because made-in-Canada efforts are stymied by Health Canada’s inability to match its oversight to the urgency of the day.
Two months ago, Halifax based IMV received $4.75 million from the federal government to move its vaccine candidate forward. Health Canada approved its Phase 1 design protocol, which uniquely involves a cohort of seniors most at risk. It was expected human trials would begin this summer with a larger Phase 2 trial initiated by the end of the year.
None of it will happen. Health Canada has yet to give its final blessing to the Phase 1 study. Just like rapid tests, made-in-Canada vaccine efforts are slowed by Health Canada’s overly bureaucratic response. (Full disclosure: I own IMV stock and have watched the company’s scientific advancements closely for a decade.)
IMV is an Atlantic Canadian success story. It is a world leader in the emerging use of immunotherapies for hard-to-treat cancers like late stage ovarian and lymphoma, to development of an Ebola vaccine. In multiple human trials over the past decade, IMV’s technology has consistently proven itself effective and safe, with comparatively longer benefit. It’s safe, easily scalable and synthetic - meaning it does not
require live virus for its vaccine candidate.
Yet it is still waiting for the green light from Health Canada.
Developing a made-in-Canada vaccine, be it IMV or other effort, is vital to our national interest. The federal government is pouring hundreds of millions into the effort.Yet Canadian trials aren’t even past the start line.
Six months ago few would blink at a two-month delay. Now we see the very real consequence in human terms. 10,000 Canadians have died and we are entering a new aggressive cycle that will kill many more.
We need Health Canada to find the balance between protecting Canadians and minimizing risk with moving vital efforts forward in a timely manner. Perfection is a wonderful goal, but it doesn’t work in a pandemic. We simply do not have time to waste and right now Health Canada is part of the problem.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
