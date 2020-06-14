I have this recurring image of the US president atop a white steed galloping along hallowed ground, orange mop amok, cameras at the ready ... and the white steed rears its hind quarters pointing towards the heavens ... and the president holds aloft a Bible (with original store wrapping still intact, duly noted) proclaiming law and order in the land. And the assembled throngs (not a black man in sight, again noted), with arms raised singing “Alleluia, we’re safe”. This after laying waste to peaceful voices crying for justice and change in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
This happened ... okay absent the white steed. But the spectre of the president of the United States hoisting aloft the Bible in front of St. Johns Parish portraying himself a modern-day St. Michael the Archangel driving out the forces of evil was a sad sight.
I found it appalling! As did Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. I’m in good company.
There is an absence at centre in America; that uneasy eeriness in the middle of a hurricane. And left spinning at the edges a force of ordinary superstars marching for change.
CD MacDonald
Little Pond
