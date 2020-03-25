When cheating, stealing and lying make up our personal internal human code of conduct we will find ourselves to be easily involved in criminal behavioural activities, unwilling to take responsibility for our actions and we will always blame others for our negative outcomes, corona virus or not
Be safe and well.
Example not for politicians - positive code of human conduct for global citizens.
Cheat - those who would like you from being yourself.
Steal - time to look after your health/yourself.
Lie - in the arms of the one who loves you, your Lord and Saviour.
There’s no amount of forgiveness available for Trump from anywhere on earth etc.
James Halstrum,
Montague
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.