I am neither an environmental scientist nor a fortune teller. Rather I describe myself as one who would rather be safe than sorry for gambling with my grandchildren’s future water supply on PEI.
A recent article in The Guardian states our new Water Act still has not decided to keep a moratorium in place on deep water capacity wells.
As a past member of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, who participated as a member in front of a government committee two years ago, we understood or thought we did, that it was a given, to keep a moratorium in place.
What happened since the minority Conservative government took over?
I say, wow! Do our Island managers not see what is happening with climate change everywhere in the world? Weather patterns are quickly changing and not for the better. For example look at Australia, two years of drought and now fires for the last four months that some are saying destroyed 15-20 per cent of the entire country - not to mention a billion animals killed.
Okay, the report says PEI groundwater recharge can afford more high capacity wells using past rainfall and snowfall precipitations called normal rates. What if normal rates change and change quickly as they did in Australia?
Have these people in government ever pondered the possibility that starting next summer and extending for three years, PEI has half or less rainfall?
Long ago we learned PEI has one only groundwater resource, renewed by this one only way - rain or snow. If that is halved, we are and will be in trouble as is now, let alone more pressure on the resource by increasing output.
In closing, can we as Islanders, allow our minority government to toss the dice on our grandchildren’s and other’s future water supply. Just a major thought?
Peter Boertien,
Past member of the PEI Fishermen’s Association
