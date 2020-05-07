Restrictions began to lift on PEI on May 1st and to say Islanders breathed a sigh of relief, albeit guarded, would be an understatement.
Streams and ponds could be found hosting many eager anglers, others were drawn to public parks and all the while everyone was to keep their distance from each other. The public was given the go-ahead to interact socially outdoors provided they adhered to a minimum number, along with the six-foot rule and they didn’t congregate.
The situation PEI has itself in is nothing short of extreme fortune. While freedoms are slowly reinstated something begs questioning; when will restrictions on medications be lifted?
Currently, anyone who goes to a pharmacy for a prescription refill is limited to a 30-day supply at a time. That means folks must revisit the pharmacy once a month, as opposed to three or six per year, when they need a refill.
According to drugshortagescanada.ca, a website operated by Bell Canada for Health Canada, there have been more than 10,000 reported shortages for medications and close to 8,000 have been resolved.
In a time when it’s necessary to be diligent over public interactions, it seems prudent the province would prioritize the need to change this.
The province’s health department should act quickly to further protect the public by limiting their exposure to public places such as pharmacies.
Sean MacDougall
