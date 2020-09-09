As a member of the Charlottetown and Eastern PEI Chapter of MADD, my ire was stoked this past Saturday evening when I came across a Facebook post that had been shared by several people. The post was written by an individual in the Souris area warning people that there was an RCMP check stop set up in Rollo Bay which my MADD group was also involved with.
As someone who lost two teen-aged sisters in that area to a drunk driver, I shared his post and explained why people need to stop tipping others off to check stops.
Anyone traveling in that area who may be drinking and driving can then change their route to avoid being caught. That driver may then go on to kill or injure themselves or worse, someone else,like my sisters Heather and Michelle.
I wonder how people at the Souris Beach causeway, on the July night in 1978, who were killed would have felt knowing the impaired driver may have avoided a check stop and wasn’t caught before killing two girls? I can tell you how my family would and does feel, to this day.
In his defense, I asked the author of the warning post why he had chosen to write it. Because he had just had his own birthday, his thought was to warn anyone who had possibly forgotten to register their vehicle or renew their license. And as innocent as that is, it’s still a problem.
One that reflects how our society is still under-
recognizing the issue of drinking and driving.
Of course the RCMP will check for outdated licenses and registrations while they’re doing a stop check. But that is not why they are there and it is certainly not why our MADD members are
there.
They are there to find impaired drivers,
which includes driving under the influence of cannabis and other drugs. Impaired is impaired. They are there to keep someone who should be enjoying the long, end of summer weekend from either killing someone or dying themselves. They are there to constantly remind people you CANNOT drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Let them do their jobs. And let’s use this as a reminder that we ALL have a part to play in stopping impaired driving.
Let’s make more social media posts about being willing to pick others up or drive them somewhere if they are under the influence. Let’s make more social media posts about being prepared for enjoying a good time out by making arrangements in advance to have a drive or to stay with friends or family.
It’s not funny and it’s not “not a big deal - it’s only a couple of drinks”. It’s you on the road. It’s your kids on the road. It’s your parents or best friends on the road who might be the ones to die.
Let’s all use our heads better and play our parts.
Sheila MacKenzie, Little Sands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.