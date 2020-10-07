This past October 1st marked the 34th year of Treaty Day.
In 1986, Mi’kmaq Grand Chief Donald Marshall Sr. first pro- claimed October 1st to be Treaty Day. It serves as a day to recognize the peace and friendship treaties originally signed by the Mi’kmaq, Maliseet, Abenaki, Penobscot and Passamaquoddy First Nations and the crown.
All Maritimers need to start recognizing Treaty Day because it affects us all and should be celebrated.
The treaties are meant to foster what they are labelled as, peace and friendship.
Unfortunately that’s not what we seem to have for the most part. Over the years I’ve heard many biased,racist views against Indigenous people.
These treaties need to be upheld yet there are many that might not even know of their existence. They were created and signed as a means of coexistence between settlers and Indigenous people along with establishing peaceful trade relations.
The treaties have been mentioned in local news recently as Sipekne’katik First Nation launched its moderate livelihood fishery. Many local non-Indigenous fishers have been protesting this fishery, cutting trap lines, and harassing Indigenous fishers.
The fishers in the moderate livelihood are exercising a right which has been stated in these treaties.As part of the agreement, the Indigenous peoples retained a right to hunt and fish to maintain a moderate livelihood.
The treaties for the most part are not recognized but they need to be. As I’ve heard before and will hear again, we are all treaty people.
Sean MacDougall
