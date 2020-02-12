The provincial board of PEI Women’s Institute and branches want to ensure there are sufficient feminine hygiene products for the increasing number of clients at foodbanks across Prince Edward Island. The aim of the ‘Taking Care of Women’s Business. Period. 28-day campaign’ is to collect product or monetary donations to address the need for feminine hygiene products for PEI food banks.
Since 2015, the campaign raised over $20,000 worth of product or donation. Each year, the entire inventory collected is distributed to food banks across the Island within the weeks of the collection.
Last year saw another increase in collections. WI hopes to maintain or exceed collections for the 2020 campaign. The PEIWI issues collection challenges to all WI branches, organizations, businesses, families, and individuals across Prince Edward Island.
Over 500 women, not including youth, are in monthly need of items like tampons, pads or menstruation cups for women’s monthly cycles.
Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry and PEI Food Banks, says donations have steadily increased but so has the need. He says requirements for products are at an all-time high as women are often more concerned on other basics such as food.
“This campaign continues to have a significant impact in the lives of women,” he said.
The campaign takes place from February 1 to the 29.
Drop-off locations include any Murphy’s Pharmacy across PEI; Main Street Pharmasave in Souris and the WI Office at 40 Enman Crescent in Charlottetown. Online donations can be made online at URHM.org
PEI Women’s Institute
Board of Directors
(0) comments
