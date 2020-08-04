The environmental assessment for the 30 Megawatt Wind Project in Eastern Kings is still under review.
The review, which was due to be completed n March, is still under way due to ongoing consultations with Indigenous communities and the COVID-19 pandemic according to a spokesperson from the department.
PEI Energy Corporation’s proposal to erect seven wind turbines in the East Point area has been under review with the provincial department since January.
Responses from PEIEC to questions and concerns from the public were added to the review in April.
If and when the project is signed off by the minister, council members of The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, RMEK, will then vote on granting a special development permit.
