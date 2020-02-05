The final card of the winter racing season on PEI took place on Saturday afternoon at the Charlottetown Driving Park and Winter Blast was the lead story capturing the top class for pacers.
The 8-year-old grey pacer has been a model of consistency throughout the winter meet, finishing first or second in eight of 10 starts from late November on. On Saturday, driver Jason Hughes left hard off the gate with Winter Blast from the word go and managed to grab the lead at the quarter pole in a quick 28.2. The duo led throughout the rest of the mile and held off Rockin Indy by a head at the finish line in 1:58.4. Jenn Doyle trains Winter Blast for owner Danny Birt of Vernon Bridge. Corey MacPherson was the only driver to score multiple wins on Saturday as he recorded a driving double.
The January 25 card the previous Saturday saw MacPherson, Hughes, Marc Campbell and Adam Merner record driving doubles. He’s Marvelous won the top class for pacers with driver/trainer Myles Heffernan Sr in the sulky. Private Di won her second in a row for driver Kenny Arsenault triggering a $54.40 win ticket in her upset win over Killean Finale who had three wins in a row going into the race.
The trotting breed on PEI and the Maritimes took a big step back recently with the dispersal of Meridian Farms and their stallions but a new ownership group has purchased a new trotting stud for PEI in E L Rocket. The group led by breeder Blaine MacPherson purchased E L Rocket for $20,000 and he will stand at Dusty Lane Farms in Cornwall for the 2020 breeding season. The 10-year-old son of Credit Winner was a grand circuit trotter in his 3-year-old season, racing in the Hambletonian and making the Breeders Crown final that year. His mother is a standout broodmare producing four half-brothers to E L Rocket that have made over $400,000 each in lifetime earnings.
One star trotter from the PEI trotting surge in recent years is Pappy Go Go, who just won his fourth in a row at the Meadowlands against the top trotters in the USA. His most recent win was a 1:52.3 effort on Saturday night. World record holder J L Cruze was third in that race just to show the type of competition the 6-year-old Island bred trotter is up against. Marc Campbell campaigned Pappy Go Go during his 2 and 3-year-old seasons in the Maritimes and went undefeated in his 3-year-old year, a perfect 13 wins in 13 starts in 2017.
Maritimers once again captured some prestigious hardware at the O’Brien Awards in Ontario on the weekend. Gilles Barrieau took the O’Brien Award of Horsemanship again. Barrieau also won this award in 2005. Ian Moore trainee Century Farrah took the O’Brien as the top Three Year Old Pacing Colt in Canada for 2019. Cape Bretoner Dave Kelly Jr won the Future Star Award over Islander Austin Sorrie. Truro photographer Kyle Burton won the award for outstanding photography with his entry ‘Under The Spotlight’.
