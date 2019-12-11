As a former business owner and long-time supporter of 4-H and 4-H Trust I feel I have to speak out in defense of corporations being depicted as rodents in the editorial cartoon in the November 30, issue of The Guardian.
In 2018, the 100th anniversary of 4-H on PEI, 4-H Trust started an ongoing campaign to raise awareness and fundraise for PEI 4-H Trust.
Money earned from the Trust provides funding for new and special programming and scholarships that enhance the 4-H experience. Membership is open to all aged 9-21 to ‘Learn to do by Doing’ providing valuable life skills to help our youth become productive and participate in our communities with a focus on communication and presentation.
Corporations and individuals from every sector of our economy were quick to embrace the challenge and supported 4-H Trust whenever asked. Even those experiencing extreme hurdles with weather and marketing issues stepped up to offer their financial support.
Corporations from East Point to Tignish praised, encouraged and provided capital to the volunteer 4-H Trust board members for this very worthwhile cause. They saw the bigger picture and the need to make life better for the youth of our province.
To characterize corporations as anything other than caring and sharing is completely wrong.
Corporations are under no obligation to provide support to any worthy causes but willingly do so because they feel it is the right thing to do.
Corporations are people who work, live in and drive our communities. We can only hope they continue to do so and provide support to causes in which they believe.
Without them where would we be?
David Tingley,
PEI 4-H Trust volunteer board member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.