Barb MacLean hopes the driver of a vehicle she witnessed nearly being run off the road recently will report the incident to RCMP.
The Murray River resident said she saw the near accident hap- pen on the Commercial Road (Route 4). The vehicle,according to Ms MacLean,passed other rigs on the brow of a hill forcing the driver of an SUV, travelling in the opposite direction, to swerve and narrowly miss going into the ditch.
Ms MacLean reported the incident to the RCMP,but is pleading for the driver of the SUV to con- tact police as well.
“It could have been so much more serious,”Ms MacLean said.
“It is about saving lives.”
The incident occurred on August 9 around 8 pm.
Kings District Sergeant Chris Gunn confirmed the incident was reported after the driver Ms MacLean accused of the wrongdoing, took exception to her speaking to them after they stopped at a business in the area.
“We attended and spoke to everyone involved,” Sgt Gunn said. “No charges were laid.”
Sgt Gunn said based on calls they receive, the Commercial Road is no more of a problem area for speeding than any other main road in the region.
That said the instances of speeding across the entire district is concerning to police.
It isn’t entirely new behaviour, but Sgt Gunn said everyone’s stress level is up.
“It is a different time right now and people are doing their best to act normally, but it is a stressful time for everybody.”
