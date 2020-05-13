Updated:
The Wood Islands, PEI to Caribou, Nova Scotia ferry run will open for essential travel on Friday May 15.
Shortly after Premier Dennis King said there was a probability of the opening, Northumberland Ferries Limited, NFL, made the official announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Service will only be open to large commercial trucks (larger than 30’ in length) and their drivers and will be offered six days a week.
That service could be expanded to include other essential travelers in the near future.
“We are pleased to be resuming ferry service to help support our communities and the economy” said Mark MacDonald, Chairman and CEO of NFL.
“We appreciate the efforts of our employees to prepare our vessels for service over the past two months, under challenging circumstances."
In an interview in April, Don Cormier VP of Operations and Safety Management with the company said things were on track to open to limited traffic on May 1 .
But that changed after consultations with public health officials in both provinces and opening date as then became June 1.
Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce lobbied the government on behalf of businesses in the region who depend on the ferry service for an opening sooner.
Dr Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer said conversations with Nova Scotia and Transport Canada about allowing the ferry service to open were still ongoing Wednesday afternoon.
“We also want to make sure that the screening is available and ready at the ferry just as it would be, similar to at the bridge,” says Dr Morrison.
In addition to enhanced sanitation, the ferry service will not be offering onboard food service at this time.
The first ferry leaves the dock at Wood islands at 6:30 am Friday morning.
