It is a troublesome season for a north side firewood harvester this year.
Roddie Clements of North Lake has been in the woods five days a week with his chainsaw. The small-scale producer has sold 10 cords of wood so far but by the time he had wrapped up last year, 100 cords were sold.
Mr Clements doesn’t expect to meet last year’s mark due to several factors.
“I have orders to fill but I can’t get any workers,” he said.
Since Mr Clements is working solo he said he is only able to prepare four to five cords in a week.
In the most recent of his 34 years of harvesting, Mr Clements has seen a decline in orders. He sees an increase in oil furnaces matched with the low price of fuel at the moment contributing to his lack of sales this year. He noted heat pumps, which are gaining in popularity, could also play a role.
Carlos Consejo works with Main Street Home Hardware in Souris. Sales of heating units aren’t as brisk as in past, he said, since heat pumps have proven to be a popular heat source right now.
The cost of heat pumps compares to wood stoves in price. Wood burning stoves can start from $700 up to $3,000 and heat pumps cost from $1,500 to $2,500 and up.
A two-pronged advantage heat pumps have is being an energy efficient heat source and are eligible for a larger provincial rebate than wood burning stoves.
For Tyson Regular, of Murray Harbour, this season’s sales have been on par compared to previous years.
“I was out (of wood) probably about a month ago,” Mr Regular said.
He harvests and sells 500 to 600 cords every year.
With only himself and one other person doing the harvesting there was no shortage of work.
“It seems like you can’t cut it fast enough,” Mr Regular said.
He has only been harvesting wood for five years since taking the business over from his father Marvin and he’s been able to keep his price steady.
In recent years Mr Regular has moved from harvesting with a chainsaw to a more efficient means to cope with not having enough hands for the work.
“It came to the point I just couldn’t find employees, so I got some machines that could do it for me,” he said.
“It’s a struggle but if all the bills are getting paid that’s all that matters.”
