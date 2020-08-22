Woodmere Stealdeal ( Steel- head Hanover) shattered the Summerside and Atlantic Canada track record for two year old pacing colts with a blistering 1:55:4 victory on the Sunday afternoon Callbeck Stakes, August 9th, card. Marc Campbell hustled the Danny Romo trained freshman son of Steelhead Hanover to victory for owners Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah of Halifax.
The mile was the fastest of four Callbeck Stakes event for two year old pacing colts @ $7500. In race eight, Mark Bradley gave Saltwater Savage a perfect pocket trip and the son of State Treasurer responded with a lifetime best 1:56:2 score for trainer Tom Weatherbie for owners Mike Currie, Kyle Gardner and Jerry MacKinnon of Cardigan and St Peters Bay.
The third freshman colt winner on the card for two year old pacers was Steel Reefer (by Steelhead Hanover) who marched to the front for driver Gilles Barrieau and made every post a winning one stopping the timers in 1:58:1 for co-owners Wayne MacRae of Nova Scotia and Robert Tilley and Gary Mott of Saint John.
In the fourth division, Corey MacPherson used similar front end tactics as Mr Rielly (by Steelhead Hanover) stepped to a lifetime best of 1:58:2 for a sharp looking colt that he also trains for Darlene Compton, James Gorman and Kerry Taylor.
In the Callbeck Stakes for two year old fillies @ $7000 the most impressive outing was posted by the Glen MacKay trained and Southfield Farms of Summerside owned Southfield Skye ( by Stone- bridge Terror) who scored in a sizzling 1:56:3 for driver Adam Merner. Other two year old filly winners were : Tobins Brownie (2:00:4) for driver David Dowling, trainer Jonah Moase and co-owners Alex Quinn, Carl Peterson and Amy Lakie of Montague. The winner is also by Stonebridge Terror; the third filly winner was Little Miss Ava, by the first crop sire Hilarious Halowho came from the pocket to score a sharp 1:58:2 victory for driver Gilles Barrieau, trainer Myles Heffernan Jr and owner Jackie Heffernan of Glace Bay.
Western Wish (by Betterthancheddar) scored an easy victory in the final filly division stopping the timers in 1:57:4 for driver Brodie MacPhee, trainer Tom Weatherbie and co-owners Blair Hansen, Carl Hansen, Isaac Schurman and Cecil Villard.
The Myles Heffernan Jr. stable was razor sharp on the afternoon card, with Tequila Tuesday delivering a 1:58.3 track record performance in the lone $10,300 Tyndal Semple Memorial three-year-old stakes division. Campbell was at the lines for owner Jackie Heffernan. The trip lowered the previous 1:59.1 track record set by Waiting On A Woman in 2011 and tied by Mile Hill Willie in 2019.
Mr Finlay Ridge extended his win streak to three in the $9,850 Callbeck two-year-old trot division for trainer-driver Clare MacDonald.
The $4,000 Island Oceans Trot Classic legs, presented by JD Marine & Diving Inc., were won by Whim Road Gem (Jack Panting) in 1:58.4 and Hop Up (MacPherson) in 1:58.3.
