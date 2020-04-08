Churches of all denominations across the region are finding ways to keep their congregations connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Easter on the horizon some are finding it unfortunate they will not be able to gather for services on Sunday, April 12.
“We can celebrate it in our heart and come together later,” Reverend Debbie Aitken, with Memorial United Church on the Murray Harbour Road, said.
“We will be there in spirit with each other.”
Services were cancelled in advance, but that doesn’t mean worship has come to a halt, said Father Raju Chebattina, Parish Priest for the Catholic Churches: St Mary’s Parish, Montague; St Michael’s Parish, Iona and St Paul’s Parish in Sturgeon.
The church is open and people come in at different times for private prayer, Father Raju said.
“Parishioners are praying together as families,” he said, noting there are daily masses on both TV and the internet many are able to access.
“It has been a bit of a renewal,” he said, noting family prayer and the rosary are being practised at home more.
Reverend Kevin Dingwell, with Mt Stewart-Morell- St Peter’s Bay Pastoral Charge, said normally between 120 and 160 people would gather for worship on a Sunday morning, but now other ways are being employed to keep people connected.
“We are continually testing the limits of electronic resources,” Rev Dingwell said.
“This is affecting far more than worship,” he added.
“I get a call to visit somebody and I have to do it over the phone, which is not as effective.”
“Nevertheless we are trying to lead by example.”
Realizing the importance of respecting the guidelines set out by public health, as time goes on many in the church are finding alternate ways to reach out.
He points to an email received from a member who said she had a freezer full of food and was willing to cook and deliver to anyone in need.
Rev Aitken said one activity in particular her congregation is saddened to cancel is the monthly senior’s meal.
Traditionally volunteers get together and prepare 70 hot meals and deliver them to seniors in the area.
“Not being able to do that outreach is difficult,” Rev Aitken said.
The primary focus has been about making connections, she added.
“We understand completely the (health regulations) in place, but it is that sense of loss we are feeling right now.”
Rev Aitken said to help keep people connected for the Easter celebration she is sending messages through all lines of communication, including Canada Post.
Rev Dingwell said electronics work great for some, but others have no access or don’t feel comfortable being online.
However, they are not forgotten, he added.
“The leadership is reaching out to make sure people are not alone,” Rev Dingwell said.
Holding Easter celebrations at a later date is the plan for Catholic parishes, Father Chebattina said.
Many church services in this area are live-streamed on Facebook each Sunday.
