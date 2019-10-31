Kings District RCMP arrested a 50-year-old female in Montague Wednesday for suspected impaired driving around 5:15pm.
The Montague Detachment responded to a tip from the public.
The accused was taken to the detachment in Brudenell where she provided two breath samples indicating she was four times the legal limit of blood-alcohol content.
The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days and she was released from custody.
The female will appear in Georgetown Provincial Court at a later date.
