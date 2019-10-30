Editor:
Regarding the recent Egmont debate in Summerside all the candidates showed that being polite overcomes rudeness. Hopefully someone taped this debate and sent a copy to Andrew Scheer.
It appears Prime Minister Trudeau and his cabinet ministers are in for a long four years with Scheer throwing insults.
Mr Morrissey should be given a cabinet post as the three other Island MPs have had their day in the sun.
Eric McCarthy,
Summerside
