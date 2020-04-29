As our annual rites of summer fall victim to an unseen and devastating virus, we may look back on this unprecedented time and realize this initial outbreak was the easy part.
Last week Confederation Centre cancelled the Charlottetown Festival, bringing to a screeching halt the 55-year-old record-breaking main stage run of Anne of Green Gables. Less than a day later organizers of Village Feast, a 12-year-old fundraising juggernaut that sponsors programming in Eastern Kings as well cookhouses in rural Kenya producing 1.2 million meals annually, cancelled the July event that brings 1,000 people to Souris.
Both promise to return. Sadly, they will not be the only tourism and community anchors to fall victim to COVID. And while our attention is rightly focussed on stopping the virus, what constitutes a normal way of life when we wrestle the beast to the ground will be very different from what we’ve known.
Tourism generates close to half a billion dollars in expenditures annually and supports 7,700 full-time equivalent jobs. It seems inevitable that the vast majority of this economic activity will be lost in 2020, a catastrophic decline that will have a lasting impact on individuals, corporations, events, communities and tax revenue for all levels of government.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans took some advice, while ignoring other suggestions, in its decision to delay the spring lobster season by two weeks. The department’s consultation has the feel of show over substance.
As we wait for traps to drop in May, the season is fraught with uncertainty and growing animosity between fishers, processors and the federal government. Part of the reason is some fishermen believe the season is opening because of pressure from processors. Others point to a decision by the federal government not to use its authority to modify the number of traps each vessel can fish.
There is little doubt fewer lobsters will be purchased by consumers; primary markets of America, Europe, and to a slightly lesser extent China, have cratered. Without uniformly imposed trap limits, there is a fear the inevitable glut will drive down already low prices and make lobster a commodity rather than a premium product.
Proceeding with the season is as risky as no season at all.
Road work, a stalwart of seasonal employment, is facing an unknown 2020. Northumberland Ferries is closed until June 1st, although the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce is advocating an immediate start for commercial traffic only, a common sense idea considering the Magdalen Island ferry is operational under similar conditions with no known issues.
Governments of all levels have moved mountains that just months ago were seen as impossible in their effort to deliver support for individuals, business and community organizations. You cannot put a price tag on doing what is right, but PEI will be lucky to escape 2020 with a $100 million deficit. We began the year anticipating a surplus. Don’t expect things to get better quickly. 2021 will be as brutal as taxation revenues slowly return but demands on government spending increase.
This is where our challenge ultimately lies. How do we provide programs and services to all Islanders? What are our provincial priorities and how do we pay for them? How do we continue to support the charities, community organizations, businesses and individuals who will still need help?
One of the interesting opportunities presented by COVID is an increased acceptance of change. We’ve flipped the operation of government, health care delivery and education on its ear with barely a peep of opposition. Some of these COVID necessities can be tweaked to meet post-virus reality.
Because of our proactive approach to confronting the virus PEI has thus far largely been spared the worst of it. But to succeed in the long-term will require a continuation of the spirit of nimbleness and support for each other displayed during the immediate crisis. And that is a far more difficult momentum to maintain.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.