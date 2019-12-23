It was organized chaos in the household as Kade, Hannah and Kylie Rafuse got ready to fill gift bags with presents for residents of MacKinnon Pines. The Montague siblings have been sharing holiday cheer for the past five years by raising funds all year long through collecting bottles. Come December they go on a shopping spree to buy gifts for the senior residents. Each receives a bag loaded with goodies, including, toiletries, socks, gloves, calendars, candy and holiday decorations. This year to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of their campaign the siblings raised extra funds to give the residents “dinner on the kids” with a pizza party gift card. Daisy the dog was keen to join in the fun. Kade, 15, Hannah, 11 and Kylie, 10 are the children of Dawn Fillmore and William Refuse. Charlotte MacAulay photo
