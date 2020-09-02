Editor:
My keys to the new mailbox arrived in the mail. Canada Post has moved my box from .3 kilometre distance to 1 full kilometre up a steep hill.
Val MacLean and I are asking for support to change this plan.
Canada Post has placed twin mailboxes on four locations close by, including one across from my street.
I remember when Sean Casey promised home delivery, but Canada Post squeezed boxes into Charlottetown and that was that. Mail began to go through Halifax to be sorted.
The boxes are not made for Canadian weather. In Stratford on an icy day, I would walk, slipping and sliding up to the mailbox carrying an oyster shucker,a baggie of salt, and an injection of alcohol to force open the ice- covered door of my mailbox. Wellington boots are needed in spring to stand in the pool of water surrounding the mailbox.
That was bad enough but now we must walk a kilometre uphill to access mail and still have to bring a blowtorch.
Lynne Thiele and Val MacLean, Stratford
